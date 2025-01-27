Arewa Group Slams Bauchi Gov, El-Rufai Over Anti-Tinubu Comments

Share

The Arewa Youth Leaders and Professionals Forum (AYLPF) yesterday criticised Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed and ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai for their anti-President Bola Tinubu’s comments.

Mohammed, who is the PDP Governors’ Forum chairman, has been consistent in opposing Tinubu’s economic policies, especially the Tax Reforms Bills, describing them as anti-North.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, National President Abdulahi Mohammed accused Mohammed of pursuing a self-serving agenda. He said: “Let us be clear: these leaders are not speaking for the North, they are only serving their selfish agendas.

“Nevertheless, the Arewa Youth Leaders and Professionals Forum firmly stands with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration’s economic reforms.

“These reforms, though admittedly challenging in the short term, are necessary steps to reposition Nigeria for growth, development, and progress.

However, it is evident that those opposing these reforms are individuals who have been beneficiaries of the flawed systems of past administrations. From subsidy removal to tax reforms.

“President Tinubu’s policies are aimed at correcting the ills of the past, ills that have kept us bound to a cycle of corruption and underdevelopment.

“Yet, these so-called northern leaders who cry foul at the mention of change, are angry because these changes threaten their stomach infrastructure and the corrupt privileges they have enjoyed.

“Governor Bala Mohammed and Nasir El-Rufai’s positions are not representative of the true voices of the North.” The group pledged the North’s support for “reforms that uplift the nation, even if they require sacrifices”.

It added: “Governor Bala Mohammed’s stance is not driven by genuine concern for Nigeria’s development but reflects his disdain for national unity and the trust placed in him by the people of Bauchi State and the country at large.”

