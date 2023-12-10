Arewa Group Moves To Save Embattled NEDC Boss

A group of activists, under the umbrella of the North East Progressives Alliance ( NEPA), has moved to save the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of North East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohamed Alkali, over alleged corrupt practices at the Commission.

New Telegraph recalls that there has been an outcry by certain interests, calling for the sack of the NEDC boss.

The group that has risen to his defence, said those who were gunning for the downfall of the NEDC boss, were blackmailers bent on destroying the good policies being implemented in the commission.

The National Coordinator of the group, Ishaya Bamanga, I’m a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, said the call for Alkali’s sack should be ignored, noting that they are mischief makers who are not interested in promoting national goals.

Bamanga, “We stand united in firm support of the Managing Director and firmly reject the unjust criticism aimed at tarnishing his reputation. It is crucial for the public to acknowledge the substantial achievements made by the NEDC under his guidance. The Managing Director’s commitment and dedication to the region have been instrumental in driving progress and transformation.

“NEPA highlights the following achievements accomplished by the Managing Director within the North East region: Infrastructure Development: The NEDC, under the leadership of the Managing Director, has made significant strides in infrastructure development. Roads, bridges, and other crucial infrastructure projects have been undertaken, enhancing connectivity and promoting economic growth in the region.

“Humanitarian Aid and Relief Efforts: In response to the massive displacement caused by the conflict in the North East, the NEDC, guided by the Managing Director, has successfully provided humanitarian aid and relief efforts. This includes food distribution, healthcare support, and the provision of shelter to internally displaced persons (IDPs).

“Education Support: Recognizing the importance of education, the NEDC, with the guidance of the Managing Director, has implemented various initiatives to support the education sector in the North East. This includes the rehabilitation of schools, provision of learning materials, and scholarships for disadvantaged students.

“Job Creation and Economic Empowerment: The NEDC, working closely with the Managing Director, has actively sought to stimulate economic growth and empower the people of the North East. This has been accomplished through vocational training programs, entrepreneurship development, and the facilitation of access to microcredit schemes”.