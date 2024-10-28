Arewa Group Laud Bichi’s Philanthropic Gestures, Says Honourary Doctorate Well Deserved

Share

The Arewa Good Governance Coalition (AGGC) has congratulated Rt. Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi on his honorary doctorate from the Federal University Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State, citing his exemplary leadership and tireless efforts in promoting good governance and development in Nigeria.

The group said Hon. Bichi has demonstrated commitment to his constituents and the nation, adding that his legislative expertise has shaped critical projects and policies benefiting Nigerians.

A statement signed by Kabir Panti on Monday in Abuja noted that Bichi’s impressive track record includes sponsoring bills for vital institutions, such as the University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Bichi, and supporting key infrastructure projects nationwide.

Panti also noted that his philanthropic efforts have positively impacted many lives, earning him the “Reps of the Year 2024 Award” from Democracy Heroes Award Africa.

The group also commended the Federal University Dutsin-Ma for recognizing Hon. Bichi’s outstanding contributions to national development, stating that this honour reinforces the university’s commitment to excellence and its role in shaping future leaders.

He said: “As the member representing Bichi Federal Constituency and Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Hon. Bichi has shown a unique commitment to the welfare of his constituents and the nation at large.

“His legislative expertise has been instrumental in shaping critical projects and policies that benefit Nigerians. Hon. Bichi’s dedication to public service is evident in his impressive track record.

“He has sponsored bills aimed at establishing vital institutions, such as the University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Bichi, and has provided legislative support for key infrastructure projects across the country.

“The Arewa Good Governance Coalition acknowledges Hon. Bichi’s selfless contributions to community development, education, and healthcare. His philanthropic efforts have positively impacted countless lives, earning him the esteemed ‘Reps of the Year 2024 Award’ from Democracy Heroes Award Africa.

“His honorary doctorate degree is not only a celebration of Hon. Bichi’s achievements but also a motivation for him to continue striving for excellence. We are proud to associate with him and pledge our continued support for his endeavours.

“We commend the Federal University Dutsin-Ma for recognizing Hon. Bichi’s outstanding contributions to national development. This honour reinforces the university’s commitment to excellence and its role in shaping future leaders.

“As Hon. Bichi receives this prestigious award, we reflect on his remarkable journey. From his early days at Hagagawa Primary School and Government Junior Secondary School Bichi to his academic achievements at the New York Institute of Technology, he has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership potential.”

The group urged Bichi not to relent, but to continue striving for excellence in good governance and service to humanity.

Share

Please follow and like us: