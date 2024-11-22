Arewa Group Inaugurates Media, Publicity Committee

Share

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Friday appointed Alhaji Nasiru Haladu Danu as the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee of the forum.

Danu who hails from the Sardauna Dutse and Tafida Babban Daura is expected to stimulate the Arewa Consultative Forum towards desired progress and focus.

While inaugurating the committee, ACF Board of Trustees Chairman, Dr. Bashir Dalhatu, said the aim is to promote the socio-economic advancement of Northern Nigeria.

“Alhaji Danu, a respected figure in Nigeria’s business and political landscape, has pledged to harness the committee’s potential to ensure an accurate narrative for the North and foster stability in the region and the country as a whole.

“His philanthropic efforts, through the Nasiru Haladu Danu Foundation, NHD, have positively impacted thousands of lives, notably providing free medical care, education and empowerment across Nigeria,” he said.

Members of the committee include Dr Mahmood (Modi) Halilu Ahmed, the Sarkin Gabas Adamawa, Senator Binta Masi Nasir Garba, a distinguished legislative leader, veteran journalists Muhammad Abubakar Kudu, Ishaq Modibbo Kawu, and Ramalan Tijani, and music icons Zakky Adzay and Aminu Ala.

Abdullahi O. Haruna (Haruspice), a social media personality, is also part of the committee.

“This appointment is expected to further bolster the ACF’s mission to promote Northern Nigeria’s development and unity,” the Board of Trustees chairman, Dalhatu added.

