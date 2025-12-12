Arewa Group Hails Tinubu, EFCC Over Stance On Corruption

The Arewa Youth Advocates for Equity and Justice (AYAFEJ) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for what it described as renewed and decisive efforts to tackle high-level corruption in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its National President, Alhaji Sani Ahmad, the northern youth group said it was deeply satisfied with the EFCC’s ongoing investigations and actions against several former government officials accused of mismanaging public funds. AYAFEJ described the recent interrogations and detentions of high-profile individuals, including former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), as a bold step toward rebuilding public trust in governance.

The group said: “For too long, Nigerians, especially the poor and vulnerable, have suffered the consequences of corruption, embezzlement, and misuse of public resources. It is reassuring to see that no individual, no matter how highly placed, is considered above the law.”

The youth advocates urged the EFCC and President Tinubu to ensure that all individuals who allegedly contributed to failures recorded under the Muhammadu Buhari administration through abuse of office or betrayal of trust are held fully accountable.