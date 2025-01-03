Arewa Group Demands Restoration Of Kaduna Refinery, Hails FG Over Warri Refinery

Share

The Arewa Think Tank (ATT) yesterday praised the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for reviving operations at the Warri Refinery.

According to the northern group, the restoration of the refinery has proved that President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is on track.

In a statement by Convener Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, the ATT also de – manded the revival of the Kaduna Refinery and the second refinery in Port Harcourt.

They said: “We are indeed excited at the successful revival of the Warri Refinery in Delta State, and we make bold to say that President Tinubu is walking the talk of his administration to make life better for the citizens.

“The Warri Refinery, now functioning at 60 per cent of its 125,000 barrels per day capacity, marks a major step in reviving Nigeria’s oil refining sector, which has struggled with years of inactivity.

“This development will go a long way to increasing local refining to reduce dependence on fuel imports and position Nigeria as a key player in Africa’s energy landscape.

“It is unfortunate that the rehabilitation efforts for Nigeria’s four stateowned refineries began during the Muhammadu Buhari administration, with contracts awarded for their overhaul without little or impact felt on oil production in the country.

“However, we are happy that President Tinubu has reaffirmed his commitment to seeing these projects through, directing the NNPCL to ensure timely completion of ongoing work on the second Port Harcourt Refinery and the Kaduna Refinery. “The restart of Warri Refinery brings joy and gladness to us at Arewa Think Tank and indeed all Nigerians.”

