Arewa Group Condemns Call For Kyari’s Sack

Share

The Amalgamated Arewa Youth Group has condemned calls for the sack of the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

In a statement signed yesterday by its Publicity Secretary, comrade Victor Duniya, the group said Kyari’s commitment to energy security deserves commendation, rather than condemnation.

“The Amalgamated Arewa Youth Groups stand firmly against the recent calls for the sack of Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), following a protest that aimed to discredit his leadership.

“In light of these events, we wish to express our unequivocal support for Mr. Kyari and categorically condemn the motives behind the protest.

“Again, we cannot ignore the reality that the calls for Mr Kyari’s removal seem to come from those who wish to entrench similar models in the oil and gas sector.

“Their actions directly undermine the efforts of individuals like Mr Kyari who are pursuing a genuine agenda of energy security and economic stabilisation”, the statement said.

Share

Please follow and like us: