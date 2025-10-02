Arewa Group Asks FG To Probe PENGASSAN

The Arewa Social Contract Initiative (ASCI) has urged the Federal Government to investigate the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) for its activities against Dangote Refinery. This followed the strike by the association over the sacking of its members by the refinery.

ASCI also asked the government to protect the refinery and guarantee an uninterrupted supply of crude oil, as well as “treat any obstruction as a treasonable offence”. National Coordinator Sani Yusuf Adamu told reporters yesterday in Kano that the Federal Government should also deploy security officials to protect the refinery and declare the facility a critical national infrastructure. Sani said: “This is our collective fight.

The Dangote Refinery is a symbol of what we can achieve as a nation. “We must reject the narrative of division and unite in defence of our common prosperity, and hold our leaders accountable for protecting this national asset and by standing together, say, “Enough is enough. “We, alongside other concerned Nigerian citizens and civil society advocates, raise the alarm over the coordinated and deliberate attempts to sabotage Dangote Refinery.”