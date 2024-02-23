Arewa Economic Forum to Tinubu: ‘Reinstate Subsidy, Remove Governors From Palliative Chain

The Arewa Economic Forum (AEF) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reinstate subsidy payment on Premium Motor Spirit, using extra money paid to states from Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to cater for it. The body wants the President to act on it urgently if he knows he can’t find a way within the limit of his constitutional powers and political influence to make the governors more accountable to the people.

AEF’s Chairman, Mallam Ibrahim Shehu Dandaka, conveyed the Forum’s position at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, amid prevailing economic challenges faced by mass Nigerians since removal of fuel subsidy. His words: “At the risk of sounding alarmist, things are assuming the Hobbesian state of nature in Nigeria where “life is brutish, nasty and short.” In line with our tradition at the Arewa Economic Forum, we are here to proffer solutions not to heat up the polity or add to the tension already brewing in the land.

“To be fair to him, President Bola Tinubu made it unambiguously clear during the electioneering that he would remove fuel subsidies if he won the election. But fuel subsidy removal is not all about bad news. It has at least caused massive increase in the monies shared at the Federation Ac- count Allocation Committee (FAAC) meetings. “We at the AEF have found out that the huge sums of money available to state governors are not trickling down. A check we conducted on recent FAAC allocations has shown that some of the states have had their allocations increased by up to 90 per cent with little or no improvement in the lives of the people.

“We are also calling on the Federal Government to put together a proper social register that can be used to distribute food items to Nigerians without the involvement of state governments.” On the state of the naira, the Forum averred: “We are also of the opinion that the Federal Government must summon adequate political will to arrest the free fall of the naira compared to the rising dollar. Dollar is not a legal tender in Nigeria. The government should, therefore, ban the practice of keeping dollars at home or in offices, and clampdown on all hoarders of dollars. The government should also investigate why dollars go up after every FAAC meeting.

“Relevant government agencies should also ban the practice of paying for goods and services online in dollars. Everything must be in naira as far as it is done by a Nigerian in Nigeria. On government plans to introduce state policing in response to festering insecurity challenges across the country, the Forum, noted it would empower governors with a tool likely to be used for political witch-hunting.