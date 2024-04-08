Arewa Coalition Accuses Wike Of Appointing Kinsmen, Allies

A group, Reformed Arewa Youth Coalition (RAYC), has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, of undermining the principle of federal character in his appointments. The group at a press conference in Abuja at the weekend alleged that Wike was running the FCT like a lord of the manor where everyone deferred to his whims and caprices. In his address, President of the group, Attahiru Musa, lamented that the appointments so far had been lopsided.

“Wike has displayed a despicable trend evident in his choice of appointments. He has turned the FCT into an extension of Rivers State, deliberately ignoring the federal character principle,” the statement said. “By all indications, the FCT Minister elected to forget that the FCT is the Centre of Unity and as such, the principle of inclusion must stand supreme above every other interest. “The choice of appointments made so far by the FCT Minister is an affront to the Centre of Unity status of the FCT.

By and large, the FCT has been turned into an extension of Rivers State. “There is an urgent need for the FCT Minister to retrace his steps at the risk of polarising the federal capital territory along ethnic and religious lines, which can potentially rupture the fragile peace in the FCT and its environs. “The FCT Minister must realise that he is the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and not the Minister for Rivers State.”