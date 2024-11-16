Arewa Broadcast Media Practitioners Petitions AGF, NJC Over Journalists’ Harassment

Share

The Arewa Broadcast Media Practitioners’ Forum has voiced out against harassment, intimidation and subversion of the constitutional role of its journalist members by the Federal High Court, Bichi in Kano State.

Its Chairman, Abdullahi Yelwa,(Ajiya Yauri) in a press statement expressed dissatisfaction with the treatment being meted out to two journalist members of the association – Shuaibu Mungadi of Vision Media Services and Ahmed Tijjani Ramalan of Freedom Radio Television on the execution of court judgment by Minister of State, Defence, Bello Mutawalle.

It describes the court order, as “A clear contravention of Section 22 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN 1999), which empowers journalists to hold public officers accountable, and Section 39, which guarantees freedom of speech”

“We are deeply pained by the Minister’s actions, which aim to gag the press and prevent journalists from performing their professional duties. We find it curious that the Minister has maliciously singled out these two highly respected journalists for persecution on a matter that has been in the domain of public commentary and analysis for years”.

“This clandestine move is a blatant attempt to undermine press freedom and block any efforts to hold him accountable for alleged corruption during his tenure as Governor of Zamfara”

The Forum urged the Nigeria Judicial Council (NJC) and the Attorney General of the Federation to investigate the manner and basis of the court order restraining the journalists, review the case against the journalists salvage the judiciary from the allegation of impropriety and, ensure judges issue fair and impartial judgments, respecting the sanctity of our laws

“We also call on the Attorney General of the Federation to review the case urgently and the Minister of Information and National Orientation to intervene and safeguard the press from intimidation and harassment”.

“As broadcast media practitioners and media owners, we will continue to practice our profession within the laws of the land and global best practices.

“We demand immediate action to protect press freedom and ensure that journalists can perform their duties without fear of harassment or intimidation”.

Share

Please follow and like us: