Aregbesola Reveals FG Spends N1m Annually On One Prisoner

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has disclosed that the Federal Government spends at least N1 million in a year to cater for one inmate at the correctional facilities in the country.

The Minister made this known while launching a 20-bed COVID-19 Crisis Intervention Fund Hospital and Equipment at the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Port Harcourt on Sunday.

According to Aregbesola, the project would be an enduring legacy and a testimony of the utmost importance the Federal Government had so far taken corrections, the welfare of inmates as well as the staff.

He added that the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had, to a large extent, addressed the problem of inmates contracting diseases in custodial centres in Abuja.

He further explained that the new hospital was an intervention aimed at making robust healthcare for those in custody and the NCoS staff.

The minister also decried the enormous challenges of running correctional services with huge demands for infrastructure, equipment and maintaining the welfare of inmates.

Aregebsola, however, assured that the Federal Government had provided a long-term solution to the challenges.

He said: “The custodial centres were frighteningly centres for contracting diseases like scabies and tuberculosis, among others.

“Happily, this has been addressed by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and is now a thing of the past.