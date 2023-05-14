New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. Aregbesola Reveals FG…

Aregbesola Reveals FG Spends N1m Annually On One Prisoner

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has disclosed that the Federal Government spends at least N1 million in a year to cater for one inmate at the correctional facilities in the country.

The Minister made this known while launching a 20-bed COVID-19 Crisis Intervention Fund Hospital and Equipment at the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Port Harcourt on Sunday.

According to Aregbesola, the project would be an enduring legacy and a testimony of the utmost importance the Federal Government had so far taken corrections, the welfare of inmates as well as the staff.

He added that the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had, to a large extent, addressed the problem of inmates contracting diseases in custodial centres in Abuja.

He further explained that the new hospital was an intervention aimed at making robust healthcare for those in custody and the NCoS staff.

The minister also decried the enormous challenges of running correctional services with huge demands for infrastructure, equipment and maintaining the welfare of inmates.

Aregebsola, however, assured that the Federal Government had provided a long-term solution to the challenges.

He said: The custodial centres were frighteningly centres for contracting diseases like scabies and tuberculosis, among others.

“Happily, this has been addressed by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and is now a thing of the past.

Tags:

Read Previous

UN Tasks Religious, Cultural Leaders On Elimination Of Gender-based Violence
Read Next

Glorious Gospel Marks 47th Anniversary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023