Aregbesola Protests As Thugs Burn ADC Secretariat In Ekiti

The Ekiti State secretariat of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ado Ekiti has been set ablaze by persons said to be political thugs.

According to the opposition party, the hoodlums destroyed chairs, tables, canopies, musical instruments, and a motorbike, among others, in the incident that occurred overnight.

The ADC National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola yesterday described the situation as “an undemocratic act, unfortunate and very shameful”.

He made the remarks in Ado Ekiti shortly after the violence. The immediate past Minister of Interior demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

The ex-Osun State governor said: “When you see undemocratic people undermining the democratic process the way we have witnessed here, it is a terrible situation.”

He added that the beauty of democracy lies in the freedom to associate and participate in all the activities and festivals of democracy, such as open meetings, rallies, and campaigns.

Police spokesman SP Sunday Abutu said they had launched an investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, Ekiti ADC Chairman Ilesanmi Omolayo called on members to stand firm as the party of the moment in the state.