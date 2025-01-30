Aregbesola Made Tinubu To Be Senator In Lagos, Political Journey Smooth – Aide

Share

Amid the exit of the erstwhile Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, his Media Assistant, Sola Fasure has said the relationship between his principal and President Bola Tinubu is mutually beneficial.

Fasure noted that Aregbesola made Tinubu’s political journey to be smooth thereby contributing to his emergence as a Senator for Lagos West and governor of the state.

Aregbesola’s aide while featuring on private radio, Rave FM during its current affairs programme, Frank Talk, in Osogbo, Osun State, which was monitored by our correspondent, also highlighted what led to the downfall of All Progressives Congress(APC) in the state.

He noted that the party is no longer popular in the state because of the way its leadership ostracized its strong members from affairs of the party.

He described his principal as a political bride which makes political gladiators across the country want to associate with him.

Fasure held that allies of ex-governor, Adegboyega Oyetola portrayed Aregbesola and his loyalists as threats, hence he was ill-advised to oust them from party affairs.

According to him ‘’The relationship between Tinubu and Aregbesola is mutually beneficial. Aregbesola was the one who made Asiwaju Tinubu a senator in 1991. I am saying this authoritatively, if anyone has a contrary opinion opinion should come out openly.

“When Tinubu retired from Mobile Oil and joined politics to be senator, it was Aregbesola that he ran to.

“Aregbesola was an already established politician in Lagos at that time, Tinubu needed an SDP ticket at that time for Lagos West, it was Aregbesola he went to meet and he delivered it to him(Tinubu). When he wanted to be the governor it was Aregbesola he first called

“He helped him get the AD ticket, Afenifere wanted Funso Wiliam to be the Lagos Governor at that time, but he upturned that and helped him deliver the election.”

However, ex-aide of Oyetola, Jamiu Olawumi who served as a Special Adviser, berated Fasure over the claims.

He said, “Aregbesola was nothing when he met Tinubu. Tinubu contested for Senator, he won but Aregbesola contested for House of Representative and lost. Aregbesola is the best loser of the election, he never won all local government in Ijesa land as governor.

“APC narrowly escaped defeat in 2018 and after he has dissociated himself from APC since 2021. Aregbesola started campaigning against Tinubu in 2021, he shifted his allegiance to the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) and Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“Exit of Aregbesola and his cohort is goodbye to bad rubbish. We are not going to miss them, they are only traitor. Fasure was an aide to Oyetola for four years while he was serving Aregbesola.”

Share

Please follow and like us: