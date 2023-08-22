Aregbesola Inaugurates APC’s Omoluabi Caucus

The immediate past Interior Minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has reiterated his dedication to progressive principles and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State while also asserting that political parties are a synthesis of various interests and inclinations.

He made this remark in a statement signed by his Media Advisor, Sola Fasure. On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in his hometown of Ilesa, Osun State, at the opening of the Omoluabi Caucus of the APC,

Speaking at the event, Aregbeshola, a former two-term Governor of the state reaffirmed his renewed dedication to the party in the state.

He further emphasised that the Omoluabi Caucus is one of many caucuses in the state and that it is not a faction of the party but rather a union of like-minded individuals in the state.

“The Omoluabi Tendency is a caucus within the All Progressives Congress (APC); actually one of the caucuses in the state. We are not a faction. We are the genuine foundation members of the party and we have no intention of abandoning the ship of the party as it navigates the most turbulent waters. We are no sprinters, but long-distance runners and we will still be standing when all the fair-weathers have gone.

“A political party is actually an agglomeration of interests and tendencies. Reading well from the United States where we borrowed the Presidential System, we can see that the Republican Party is made up of big businesses, nationalists, religious right and others. The Democratic Party, on the other hand, is composed of welfarists, labour unions, ethnic and sexual minorities and others.

“They are together in the party because their interests are broadly similar and they believe the party is the right vehicle for them to realise their goals. Sometimes they compete and clash, but for the most part, they cooperate and form strong bonds to give their party victory in every election cycle. The party loses any time this bond is broken,” Ogbeni Aregbesola stated.

The immediately-past interior minister added that the Omoluabi Caucus was formed to continue the party’s path in progressive politics, which was handed down from Chiefs Obafemi Awolowo and Bola Ige and other progressives who embodied the Omoluabi ethos. He noted that the party’s loss in the state could be attributed to a break with these progressive ideals, but assured that it would return to its winning ways.

“What we have come to do here today is to renew our commitment to the path of progressive ideology and politics as inherited from our great past heroes, beginning from Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, Chief Abraham Adesanya, Chief Bola Ige and others in the pantheon of progressive politics too numerous to mention.

“Emerging from the ashes of the near annihilation of our party in the governorship election of 2022 and the general election earlier this year, we should rise up and renew our strength and reclaim our place in the political firmament in Osun.

“We have been at this juncture before, after the 2003 election in which our party lost the stakes and was at its nadir in the state. At that point, likeminded progressives under the banner of Oranmiyan emerged to begin a movement that mobilised our members and the people of the state into a veritable electoral machine that won the 2007 governorship election which ushered an epoch-making two-term administration in the state and handed over to a successor from our party,” Ogbeni Aregbesola stated.

Given the cordial reaction given to his tendency, Ogbeni Aregbesola added that it is obvious that the people of Osun have not repudiated progressives; rather, they were merely dissatisfied with the party’s managers at the time.

“It is obvious that they did not reject us or our party given the joyful and sincere response provided to us by the people whenever we are in the state.

“They are only unhappy with the folks who have abandoned progressivism and the interests of the populace and transformed our party into a personal domain.

“Our party failed principally because of indiscipline and lack/loss of focus. This is manifested in the form of a lack of character and incompetence. Character is the mental and moral qualities required in an individual to occupy a certain office or perform certain tasks.

” Competence is the skill required to get a specific task done. It is bad when one of the two is absent, but it is always catastrophic when both are absent. It is beyond disputation how the absence of these virtues spelt doom for our party in the recent past.

“These virtues are integral to the Omoluabi ethos in the Yoruba belief system. When we were at the helm here, we not only lived this ethos, we made a conscious effort to revive and promote it among the generality of the people of the state.

“We should therefore consciously return to this path of rectitude and distinguish ourselves as Omoluabi in its most pristine form,” Ogbeni Aregbesola charged members of the newly formed caucus.

Following the caucus’ official inauguration, the members adopted a charter outlining its key principles, which include progressivism, the Omoluabi Ethos, discipline, competence, and inclusivity.

Five people from each of the state’s local government districts served as representatives in the caucus, which had members chosen from each of the 332 wards.