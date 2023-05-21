Aregbesola Commissions New Passport Office In Edo

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has launched an additional passport Front Office in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State as part of the efforts of the Federal Government towards effective service delivery to Nigerians.

Besides, he said the Federal Government would soon launch a home delivery service of passports to their owners.

At the visit to the Otaru of Auchi’s Palace, the Otaru, HRH, Alhaji Aliru H. Momoh, Ikelebe III, turbaned Aregbesola, and then installed him as the Rafeeq of Auchi Sacred Kingdom which means he is a bosom friend of the Auchi Kingdom while the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) honoured the former governor with a Meritorious and Excellence Award.

Speaking after the commissioning of the new office, he said “What we are doing here is significant for two main reasons.

The first is the right of Nigerians, especially those in the Diaspora to hold the Nigerian passport. Except for those travelling outside the country or intending to, most of those who hold a passport do so for identification purposes.

“For some, it is also a thing of pride to be able to brandish the greenback of the passport. But for those outside the country, the passport is the proof of their existence.

“Inability to produce it on demand may bring untoward consequences. The government, therefore wants to provide the passport for anyone desirous of it within a reasonable time, at an affordable price, and without any stress whatsoever.

“The second is the need, flowing from the first, to break out of the regular” and promised to conclude negotiations with NIPOST on the usage of its speedy mail service to start delivering passports to Nigerians who opt for such service.

On the award from the NUJ which was presented by the Vice Chairman, Edo State Council of the Union, Mrs Imelda Osayande in the company of other leaders of the Union, Areagbesola said: “I can’t thank you, people, enough for this award especially coming from a category of people who are always under pressure of work and for me to discover that I was being watched by these people even when my services as governor and now minister are not particularly linked to Edo is a call for me to do more than I am doing, I can’t thank you, people, enough, I must strive to do more.”