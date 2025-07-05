Aregbesola Cautions ADC Supporters Against Fighting APC

The former Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Friday warned the members of the African Democratic Party (ADC) against insulting or attacking supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aregbesola gave this warning in Abuja following the official launch of the party, which sets its sights on unseating the President Bola Tinubu-led administration in 2027.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Aregbesola, who served as a Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Lagos State under the leadership of Tinubu, is now the interim National Secretary of the newly formed coalition.

Touching down in Lagos, the former Governor of Osun State sent a crucial message to his party’s supporters.

In a statement released via his social media handles, Aregbesola thanked supporters who came to receive him at the Lagos airport, urging them not to fight, attack or insult anyone, adding that the task before them is immense.

According to him, when supporters of the ruling party attack them, they should challenge them with facts about the state of the country.

The statement read, “I sincerely thank our supporters and members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) who came out to receive me on my arrival in Lagos. The task before us is immense, and I reminded everyone that we do not need to fight, insult, or attack anyone.

“When others resort to abuse or name-calling, we must rise above it. Instead, ask them one simple question: Are Nigerians better off today than they were before? Challenge them with facts on food inflation, the economy, the rising cost of living, and the deepening poverty affecting millions.

“Let our debates remain focused on the issues that matter. Articulate our position clearly and confidently. Explain why our new political home, the ADC, represents a credible and necessary alternative for Nigeria’s progress and long-term sustainability.”

It would be recalled that Aregbesola was once a close ally of President Tinubu. Their political association started in 1999, when Tinubu was governor of Lagos.

They fell apart in 2022, when Tinubu’s nephew, Gboyega Oyetola, who succeeded Aregbesola, was running for a second term in Osun State on the platform of the APC.

But Aregbesola’s political group, ‘Omoluabi’, did not support Oyetola’s candidacy. The conflict that ensued prompted Aregbesola’s group to support Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Consequently, Oyetola lost his reelection bid to Adeleke.