Aregbesola: Bye Bye To Jaga Jaga; ADC’ll End Godfatherism, Money Politics

The National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, has said the party will dismantle godfatherism, moneybags and political wheeler-dealings in the nation’s politics.

Speaking this past Sunday at a meeting organised by the Conscience Forum, where he welcomed some members into the party, Aregbesola, a former ally of President Bola Tinubu, said the ADC has been “divinely ordained” to liberate the people.

“ADC is not like any other party in Nigeria. People think it is just like any other party in Nigeria,” he explained. “When any of you (party members) is interviewed as from today, and they ask you what the ideology of the ADC is? The ideology of the ADC is: a people-friendly government.

“This is the most distinct commitment of the party to serving the people.” Aregbesola said the ADC is people-centric; adding that it is what distinguishes it from other parties.

Citing the ADC constitution, Aregbesola said the party positions itself as a vehicle for ordinary Nigerians, including workers, artisans and the masses.

Quoting article 7 of the party’s constitution, the former Minister of Interior and ex-Osun Governor noted that the ADC is determined to re-engineer Nigeria’s political system to resist domination by “wheeler-dealer political elites, moneybags and godfathers”.

Only last week, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was said to have recognised the new National Working Committee (NWC) of the party led by David Mark, former Senate President.