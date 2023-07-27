Aregbesola Ally, Salinsile Rejects Adeleke’s Board Chairmanship Appointment

The factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Rasaki Salinaile who was appointed by the Governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke has rejected his appointment.

Salinsile, Chairman of the state’s disbanded Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola’s faction of the APC was appointed as board Chairman on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

He was appointed Chairman of the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

He was among other appointees named as board Chairmen of the government agencies and parastatals in the state.

However, his name was replaced with Tope Mustapha Adeyemi, who was just being sworn in by the Governor alongside other political appointees.

New Telegraph had observed the absence of the former APC secretary at the swearing-in ceremony which was held on Wednesday, July 26 at the Bola Ige White House, Abere.

Asking the motive behind his action, Salinsile who confirmed the rejection of the appointment said it was personal.

Salinsile while speaking with our correspondent through the phone call said: “Yes. I rejected it for personal reasons”.