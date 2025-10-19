Aregbesola: ADC Sure Of Victory In 2027

The National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed to deliver on its promises to Nigerians, stating that the ADC has emerged as the credible alternative to rescue the country in 2027.

Aregbesola made the declaration yesterday at the official commissioning of the party’s new Secretariat in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, where he said the nation was suffering the consequences of leadership failure and policy inconsistency under the current administration.

He said: “Under the APC, governance has lost its essence and purpose. Hunger, insecurity, and infrastructural decay have become the order of the day. Nigerians deserve better, and that is what the ADC stands to offer.” He accused the ruling party of promoting political intolerance and undermining democratic space by harassing opposition members.

“If the APC was confident in its popularity, it wouldn’t resort to intimidation and fear,” he said. Aregbesola added that the ADC was preparing strategically for the 2027 general elections to ensure that, “the will of the people prevails.”

Also speaking at the ceremony, former Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, described the unveiling as the beginning of a new political movement in the State, adding that: “The ADC represents a new direction in our political trajectory. We are building a people-driven platform that will reflect the collective aspirations of Kwarans.”

The National Publicity Secretary of the ADC and former Minister of Youth and Sports, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, echoed similar sentiments, asserting that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had become politically irrelevant. “The PDP is a dead party waiting for its formal obituary.

The ADC is now the only real opposition in Nigeria,” Abdullahi said, adding that the party’s rising profile in Kwara within three months showed strong grassroots’ acceptance. On insecurity, Abdullahi lamented that incessant attacks across rural areas had crippled agricultural productivity.

“Government must act decisively to protect farmers and rural dwellers, whose livelihoods are under threat,” he said. Former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly and immediate past Chairman of the State PDP, Rt. Hon.

Babatunde Mohammed, who was seen at the ADC gathering, announced his defection from the PDP to the ADC with thousands of his supporters. The event attracted political stakeholders, youth groups, and party supporters, who described the ADC as a movement capable of redefining governance in Kwara and beyond.