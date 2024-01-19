Aree Of Iree Stool: Ruling Houses Fume Over Whitepaper Nullifying Installation Process

The ruling houses in Iree, Boripe North Local Government, Osun State has frowned at the recently released white paper on Aree of Iree stool, urging the people of the town to remain calm in the face of provocation while boasting that the white paper can not stand the test of time in the face of the law.

The ruling houses described it as a double standard and absurdity to the judiciary by adjudicating on a matter that is already before the court and is only awaiting judgment.

Secretary of the ruling houses in Iree, Mr Gbenga Olatunji while reacting said the Oṣun state government “only rob mud on the face of the judiciary with such proclamation when a competent court of jurisdictions has already reserved judgment on the same subject matter and it further shows that they want to create artificial crisis in Iree community”.

“If not JUSUN strike, the court would have delivered the judgment on December 14th, 2023, we rejected the white paper and we strongly believe in judiciary to justice on the throne, it is just a question of time, that charade can not stand, but we appeal to our people especially the ruling houses to remain calm and law-abiding”.

Also reacting, the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs who is also from Larooye Ruling House in Iree, Prince Adebayo Adeleke also condemned the white paper describing it as an effort in futility.

He said Governor Ademola Adeleke only further validates his ignorance of the law concerning the kingship process and the government vendetta posture.

Adeleke said “If “Justice” Ademola Adeleke was rightly advised, he would have understood such pronouncement is a contempt of court and double standard on a matter that parties have called witnesses and filed written address. it is a rape of the value and sacredness of the Judiciary, only in Osun will a government truncate a court process.

It is a big blow to the face of the judiciary. he wanted to be a justice on his own case, if he wished to be a judge, he should have applied to study law so that in future, he would have possessed such power. ”

“It is also a double standard for failing to apply the rule to all the four thrones affected the government in the case of Aláwò asked the parties to wait for the Supreme Court decision and also in the case of Akinrun, they maintained that the parties should await the judgment of Appeal Court, why that of Iree and Igbajo should now be different, that is a clear case of witch hunting and double standard. ” Adeleke said.