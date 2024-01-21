Aree of Iree Stool: Iree Elites Back Adeleke’s Decision

Iree Council of Elders in collaboration with the Iree Progressive Association (IPA), has described as commendable, the decision of the Osun State Government nullifying the process that led to the installation of Raphael Ademola as the traditional monarch of the town.

While applauding the nullification of the selection process of the monarch appointed at the twilight of the past administration, the elites of the ancient town pulled their weight behind the decision of the state government to allow the kingmakers to start the selection process in line with due process and tradition.

They insisted that the appointment of the Aree of Iree in Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State must follow due process, expressing their total for the decision of the state government enjoining the substantive chiefs of the town to withdraw their suit before the Court so as to allow for the commencement of the selection process in line with due process and tradition of the town.

The association in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo, commended the efforts of the committee saddled with the assignment of looking into the issue of the chieftaincy matter since the eruption of crisis in the community.

The president of the group who described their job as pacesetting, pledged to act accordingly to ensure the advice given to them is well carried out.

He however appreciated the committee for righting all wrongs in the Obaship selection process of the town and expressed optimism that, in no distance time, all necessary steps would be taken by the community to do the needful that would be suitable for the peaceful co-existence of the town.

According to him, with this development, ” I expect all concerned parties especially the kingmakers to go back to the drawing board and speak with one voice by presenting a rightful quantifiable candidate for the occupation of the Obaship vacant seat of the community.

Are Oluwole Taiwo however appreciated the efforts of leaders, elders and other community stakeholders who have been trying their best to unite members of the community since the town was polarized due to the selection process that was characterized by controversies and criticized by many people.

He thereafter warned against politicizing the next step to take by the people directly involved to avert an unnecessary crisis that could snowball into a crisis which could later disintegrate the peace of the community

Osun State government had on Thursday released six white papers, five on various committees which investigated issues raised by the executive orders issued by His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke at the inception of the administration in November 2022, as well as the White Paper on Education Summit.

The government through Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, Honourable Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment in the white paper, stated that “On the report on the chieftaincy matters chaired by Honourable Bunmi Jenyo, the white paper overwhelmingly prioritized compliance with legal requirements as a basis for final decisions.”

“By the report of the White Paper, all previous steps taken in relation to the installation of Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo stands nullified. And that all-inclusive selection process(es) for a new Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo, respectively, should commence immediately.”

“Specifically on Aree of Iree Chieftaincy, the substantive chiefs are enjoined to withdraw their suit before the Court so as to allow for the commencement of the selection process in line with due process and tradition. “