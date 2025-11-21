AREAi Unveils 3-Yr Renewal Partnership With Malala Fund

Aid for Rural Education Access Initiative (AREAi) is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with the Malala Fund for a new three-year phase focused on strengthening gender-responsive education budgeting (GREB) in Oyo State.

This renewed collaboration builds on the successes and lessons learned from the previous threeyear intervention activities, which resulted in measurable gains and outcomes, ensuring that over 10,000 girls across the three senatorial districts of the state have access to quality educational opportunities.

Over the next three years, AREAi’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Gideon Olanrewaju, would lead the AREAi team to work in close collaboration with government partners, civil society, school leaders, and community advocates to strengthen systems-level accountability regarding how education is planned, funded, and monitored, particularly in Oyo State.

He said: “We aim to expand the reach and impact of genderresponsive education budgeting (GREB) to ensure that education planning, budgeting, and spending intentionally address the unique needs and lived realities of girls in underserved communities through inclusive, data-driven, and participatory approach.”