Area Council Polls: Our Structures Are Intact – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed confidence that its candidates will emerge victorious in the February 2026 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections.

PDP National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, stated this on Tuesday during the presentation of certificates to the party’s chairmanship and councillorship candidates in Abuja. He was represented by the PDP National Vice Chairman (North Central), Abdulrahman Mohammed.

Damagum affirmed that the PDP is not in any coalition and maintains a strong political structure across the FCT.

“There is nothing like a coalition in the FCT, and there is no attempt by anyone to defect to another political party. Our structure is intact,” he declared.

The National Chairman reiterated that the North Central region has historically supported the PDP, and expressed optimism that the trend would continue in the upcoming elections.

“We know the FCT is the home of PDP, and PDP belongs to the FCT, in shaa Allah,” he stated.

Damagum called on party executives from the ward to the state level to rededicate themselves to the party’s goals, stressing that the days of political complacency were over.

“It is no longer business as usual,” he warned.

He issued a stern warning against anti-party activities, emphasizing that disciplinary measures would be enforced against erring party members.

“We have disciplinary committees at both state and local government levels. Any executive found engaging in anti-party activities will be disciplined. If you’re not ready to work for the party, kindly step aside so the vacuum can be filled immediately,” he said.

He cautioned PDP members against fraternizing with rival parties, describing such actions as betrayal.

“It is shameful for any executive to be seen campaigning for or collaborating with other political parties. That is anti-party, and I will not allow it in the FCT anymore,” he said.

Damagum assured that the national secretariat would provide full support for the elections and vowed to protect the integrity of the results.

“No one will tamper with our election. In shaa Allah, we will monitor the process, our votes will count, and the rightful winners will be announced,” he assured.

In his remarks, FCT PDP Chairman, Ismail Dogara, emphasized unity within the party and described the primaries as peaceful.

“We have no winners or losers in our primaries,” he said, applauding party members for their orderly conduct.

He urged the candidates to campaign vigorously and strive to win their elections.

“If they claim we have no one, let them know that God is with us, and we also have capable leaders. Go out there and win genuinely. We are solidly behind you,” he charged.