Area Council Poll: Your Personal Ambition Can Affect Our Chances, PDP Warns Candidates

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on its candidates for the February 2026 Abuja Area Council elections, to shun personal ambition, and work for the success of the party.

PDP chapter Chairman for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ismail Dogara who spoke in Abuja on Monday at the presentation of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nomination forms to the party’s candidates, warned that party may lose the election if their personal ambition fail to align with that of the PDP.

“Ours is to win the election,” Dogara said, adding, “Let us look for the person that is popular enough to gain votes for us. Your can make us to lose that election if your ambition is not the ambition of the party.”

He assured of non-interference of the party in their campaign activities, and charged them to win the elections for the party.

Former member of House of Representatives, Micha Jibah, urged the candidates to always take courage decision that will make them win the election.

“You need to be courageous to take the decision to contest the position of the chairman,” Jibah told them, adding that now that they have decided to contest the election there is no going back.

“No going back, and don’t make it halfway, make it complete. By the time you make it halfway, you are going to fail.

“Don’t have fear. Continue with that courage, with the decision you have taken, that you are going to make an election and make it 100,” he advised.

Chairmanship candidate of Gwagwalada Area Council Kasim Mohammed, who spoke on-behalf of other candidates, assured that the candidates are ready for the election.

“We have been there mobilising people to make sure that they vote for PDP come February 2026,” Mohammed disclosed.

He stated that the candidates are not afraid “because we know that politics is about people and this party is people’s party and the power is in the hands of the people, and I believe these people will give PDP this power and victory come 2026.”