Are We Sincerely Ready to Tackle Corruption?

Let me start off by stating an undeniable fact – virtually every human being on planet earth needs money, because it is an essential ingredient of survival! By the way, I said “virtually” because there might be some places where money is non-existent. However, even in such rare places people living there will still have to eat and might get around the absence of money by engaging in barter trade.

Besides spending money on food, money is also necessary to provide shelter, clothes and the other essentials of a decent living. Consequently, the pursuit of money and material possessions is commonplace in today’s modern society. However, for some people, this pursuit can become an all-consuming obsession that leads to unethical or even illegal behaviours, which we often term greed. According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, greed is “a selfish and excessive de- sire for more of something (such as money) than is needed.”

In an article published in February this year, Favour Onojodofia noted: “Greed is a universal human experience that has been present throughout history. It can be traced back to ancient philosophical and religious texts, where it was often regarded as a vice or a sin. “In many cultures, greed is associated with excess, and it is considered to be a destructive force that can lead to personal and social harm.”

According to a journal published in Academia, the history of greed can be traced to the development of human civilisation. In early societies, resources were limited, and individuals had to compete for access to food, shelter, and other basic necessities. This competition led to the development of a “survival of the fittest” mentality, and also set a momentum where humans were driven to acquire more resources than their peers to ensure their survival and prosperity.

As societies became more complex, the pursuit of wealth and power became more institutionalised. The rise of capitalism in the Western world in the 16th and 17th centuries created a culture that celebrated individualism and the accumulation of wealth. This economic system placed a premium on the pursuit of profit and encouraged individuals to pursue self-interest above all else.

Nowhere was this epitomised best than in the United States that wholeheartedly embraced the laissez-faire ideology, which emerged in the mid-18th century and was further popularised by Adam Smith’s book: The Wealth of Nations. Of course, largely based on this ideology the US has become the world’s largest economy with its citizens enjoying some of the best living conditions.

But even ‘Gods own country’ realised that unrestricted freedom from any form of government supervision would have dire consequences for the overall wellbeing of the nation, which is why the US not only has some of the most stringent corruption laws in the world but also ensures big business do not turn themselves into monolithic cartels.

In 2020, the US government decided to take on one of the world’s most powerful companies, Google, to court alleging that the company was trying to be “exclusionary,” by denying rivals access to search queries and clicks, and allowing Google to entrench its market dominance.

The government did not just fold its arms and say because it is an American company paying its taxes while providing thousands of jobs it should therefore be free to suppress others – no, rather it is insisting on a fair and more level playing field in order to allow their competitors breadth! And when it comes to corruption and other financial infractions, the US is equally tough sparing no efforts in apprehending and punishing offenders.

Which was why a number of Nigerians have felt the full weight of the US justice system for running afoul of the law and include, among others, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, commonly known as Hushpuppi and his accomplice, Olalekan Jacob Ponle – known as ‘Mr Woodberry’ or Mark Kain.

While Hushpuppi was sentenced to 11 years, ‘Mr Woodberry’ got eight. Before them, American billionaire, Bernard Madoff, who was once Chairman of the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, was sentenced to 150 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2009 to running a Ponzi scheme that resulted in as much as $20 billion in cash losses and $65 billion in paper losses!

Earlier, I said the US has some of the sternest corruption laws in the world, but even they pale in comparison to China’s which carries a death sentence, which is often carried out no matter the standing of the person in society.

According to the New Culture News, China has executed 14 people with assets Of at least a 1 billion yuan ($155 million) during the past eight years, as the government expanded its fight against corruption And in the rare case that one escapes death, the Chinese authorities still brook no nonsense from their wealthy citizens who run afoul of the law.

Only three years ago, Jack Ma was the richest man in China. He was the creator of Alibaba – China’s largest tech company – and The Ant Group, the largest fintech company in the world. His corporate empire had reached private-sector super- power status, on a par with the Western FANG-giants. Alibaba alone was worth more than any US company except for Apple, Amazon and Google.

Ma was also a worldwide celebrity – the most famous living Chinese person. According to polls he was more well-known outside China than Xi Jinping. Jack Ma was Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Bill Gates all rolled into one. He was the frontman for the new China. But this did not protect him from the Chinese state which decided to rein him in and today Ma’s assets have not only been stripped, shorn, and degraded;

but the man himself has virtually disappeared, no longer seen or even mentioned in both traditional and social media. However, the examples given about steps taken by the US and China in curbing corruption indicates that greed is a powerful aphrodisiac that still pushes people to gamble.

Thus, is there any wonder that it strives in Nigeria where the fight is almost non-existent! While Hushpuppi is currently behind bars in the US, the man he mentioned as being part of his team in Nigeria, Abba Kyari, is not, despite having a US warrant of arrest hanging over him In May, last year, the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, was arrested following allegations that he amassed illegal wealth running into billions of naira. And yet, since then, nothing more has been heard of the case.