Are New Tax Laws Necessary Amid Insecurity, Endemic Corruption And High Inflation?

The implementation of these new tax laws in January 2026; under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, in the midst of insecurity, endemic corruption and high inflation, an unsteady economy, and an unstable naira, has sparked a debate regarding the negative effects the laws would have on the economy, despite the intended goals of increasing revenue and improving the business environment.

The five pieces of legislation that are slated to start on the1st, day of January2026 are:

1. Nigeria Tax Act 2026 [also called the Nigeria Tax (Fair Taxation) Law]; the core tax code that consolidates dozens of existing statutes.

2. Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2026; sets uniform rules for tax collection across federal, state and local levels of government.

3. Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act 2026; creates the new Nigeria Revenue Service [NRS] to replace the FIRS and gives it broader powers.

4. Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act 2026; establishes the Joint Revenue Board to coordinate tax policies among the three tiers of government and introduces a Tax Ombudsman.

5. Nigeria Tax Bill [Ease of Doing Business] 2026; the umbrella reform package that introduced the above four Acts and the shift to a more digital, transparent tax system.

These five statutes together form the “2026 tax reforms” that will reshape Nigeria’s fiscal and tax terrain. The proponents of the new tax regimes argue that the reforms aim to simplify tax collection in order to streamline tax processes and reduce bureaucracy. It is alleged that it would relieve low-income earners, and exempt individuals earning below N800, 000; annually from income tax.

It would support small businesses by exempting small businesses from income tax, thereby promoting economic growth. Ultimately, the impact of PBAT’s tax laws depends on effective implementation and addressing corruption concerns. However, others question the timing, citing pressing issues like security concerns, corruption, economic instability, food scarcity, and high inflation.

They argue that these challenges should take priority, as increasing taxes could further burden citizens, small/medium businesses and exacerbate economic hardship. Enacting tax laws in Nigeria at this time is a touching issue with differing opinions. Some argue that tax reforms are necessary to boost revenue generation, improve economic stability, and enhance the business environment. The newly signed tax laws aim to simplify the tax system, reduce multiple-taxation, and increase transparency.

President Tinubu’s administration has emphasised that the reforms will promote economic growth, attract investments, and support development. The laws include measures to exempt small businesses, reduce corporate tax rates, and introduce VAT exemptions for essential goods.

All been said, one is tempted to ask: Are the new tax Laws a written script by the Tax Inspectors without Borders; [TIWB] being implemented by the PBAT administration? The TIWB, is a joint initiative of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development [OECD], and the United Nations Development Programmed [UNDP], launched in July 2015. Its primary goal is allegedly to support developing countries in building their tax audit capacity and addressing critical taxation challenges.

TIWB aims to enhance domestic resource mobilisation and tackle illicit flows, thereby contributing to the financing of the Sustainable Development Goals; [SDG]. Again one is tempted to ask, is it contributing to or is it financing the SDG formulated by the western world for their benefit and in their interest? Governments rarely introduce new tax laws just for the sake of it; they usually do so to solve a specific problem or problems that the old laws can no longer handle.

Generally, these laws usually fall into four main categories as follows; funding public needs, steering human behaviour, fixing economic gaps, and modernising out-dated systems.

1. Revenue Generation [Funding the State]: This is the most direct reason that the government needs money to function. Old tax laws often fail to generate enough revenue as the economy changes. Revenue generation is the most obvious motive.

Taxes fund everything from schools, hospitals, markets to roads and defence, keeping the state running and delivering public services.

i. Infrastructure & Services: New taxes fund modern necessities like high-speed rail, digital infrastructure, healthcare, and defence.

ii. Or permanent levies to pay down national debt.

iii. Expanding the Tax Base: Governments try to capture revenue from sectors that didn’t exist 20 years ago, such as the digital economy (e.g., taxes on streaming services or remote work platforms).

2. Behavioural Engineering [Steering Choices]: Governments use taxes as a tool to encourage or discourage specific actions by citizens and corporations. Behavioural nudges are taxes directed on tobacco, alcohol, carbon intensive goods or luxury items aimed to discourage harmful or wasteful consumption while raising money at the same time.

i. Sin Taxes: These are designed to discourage harmful habits. Examples include increased taxes on tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks. The goal is to lower public health costs by reducing consumption.

ii. Green Taxes: To combat climate change, governments impose carbon taxes or levies on single-use plastics. This makes polluting expensive and forces companies to innovate greener solutions.

iii. Incentives: Conversely, negative taxes [tax credits/rebates] are introduced to encourage behaviour, such as buying electric vehicles or investing in renewable energy.

3. Social Equity [Redistribution]: New laws are often introduced to address widening gaps between the rich and the poor. Redistributing income by progressive taxes and targeted relief help narrow the gap between rich and poor, channelling resources toward welfare programs and social safety nets.

i. Progressive Taxation: Laws may be updated to ensure high earners pay a larger percentage. For example, introducing a wealth tax or increasing Capital Gains Tax [tax on profit from selling assets like stocks or property] targets those who make money from money, rather than labour.

ii. Relief for Lower Earners: New laws often exempt the lowest earners entirely to protect them from inflation. An example: Recent reforms in Nigeria [Finance Act/Nigeria Tax Act updates] aimed to exempt minimum wage earners from certain taxes while streamlining collection from wealthier corporations.

4. Modernisation & Efficiency: Sometimes, the new law is just a clean-up of a messy old system. Economic steering by tweaking rates or creating new levies, a government can cool an overheating economy, curb inflation, or boost growth by lowering taxes on productive activities.

i. Simplification: If an old tax code is too complex, it breeds corruption and evasion. New laws often aim to consolidate multiple small taxes into one clear payment to make compliance easier for businesses.