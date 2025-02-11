Are Local Governments Still Fit For Purpose?

Share

The time has come to reassess the place of the 774 local government councils in Nigeria. This reassessment may also affect the six Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The reassessment is urgent and imperative, considering the ineffectiveness of the changes and reforms that have taken place in the local government system in Nigeria.

It does not make political, economic, and social sense to persist in doing the same things and achieving the same result.

We must come to terms with the reality of our political and democratic system and ask pertinent questions on the relevance of our local governments in domiciling grassroots democracy and development.

Do we still need local government areas as a third tier of government, or should each state have its blueprint for running grassroots administration?

Are the local governments as presently constituted fulfilling their constitutional and democratic mandate? Have efforts at reforming the local governments as a third tier of government worked?

These are germane issues as the country has been in a cyclical march on the place and relevance of local government as a third tier of government.

I propose that states should be allowed to design the system of local government administration that suits their structure.

This will solve the problem and challenge of cyclical return to the same issues. Some states have created Local Council Development Areas, Community Council Governments, and Metropolitan Development Areas and should be allowed to administer them based on their understanding and peculiarities.

Those who want to retain the present local governments should be allowed to do so. Those who want a hybrid should be allowed to run a hybrid Local Government System.

This will obviate the need to conduct elections and have 36 States Independent Electoral Commissions. No one, I presume, disputes the place and relevance of local administration in grassroots democracy and development.

The challenge revolves around the model of local administration and the exercise of financial, political, and administrative control.

We keep returning to the same challenge of reforms and who controls the local government, and yet the local governments keep losing their relevance in grassroots democracy and development.

The 1976 Ibrahim Dasuki Report on Local Government A d m i n i s t r at i o n radically transformed the Local Government Administration in Nigeria.

It removed traditional rulers from their suzerainty of local administration and created uniform local government administration.

Today, some Nigerians are advocating that traditional rulers should be given a role in the affairs of the local governments.

In 1984, the Buhari A d m i n i s t r at i o n returned to local government reforms. The committee, headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki, found that state governments were meddling in local government administration.

They also found that state governments do not release funds to the local governments. The committee also identified defective structures, incompetent appointments, and overlap of functions.

The Sultan of Sokoto’s Report did not see the light of day. The Babangida Administration introduced the Presidential System of Local Government Administration.

Why must we persist in wasting money on a process that is not working? It does not make sense. The “democratic election” of the chairmen and councillors has not changed anything…

This gave some measure and semblance of democracy at the grassroots level.

The Obasanjo Administration set up a 13-member Technical Committee headed by the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Usman Sanda Ndayako. The Committee found that the federal and state governments are seriously meddling in local government affairs.

The committee decried the lack of funding for local governments by state governments and advised that local governments should be autonomous. The committee also recommended the scrapping of Ministries of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The report remained a report and was hardly implemented. On the 24th of June 2002, the creation, control, and financial state of local governments took another dimension.

The Governor of Lagos State, Chief Bola Tinubu, assented to a law to provide for the Creation of New Local Government Areas in Lagos State. He created 37 additional local governments from the existing 20 local government areas specified in the constitution.

The law provides that the governor shall have power to administer the affairs of the newly created local government areas and appoint persons to administer them, and such persons shall hand over to a democratically elected local government council whenever such is put in place.

Thereafter, the Lagos State Government promulgated the Creation of New Local Government Areas Law No. 5 of 2002, in which 57 local governments were created by breaking the existing 20 Local Government Areas into 57 Local Governments.

On the 8th of April 2004, the President (Olusegun Obasanjo) wrote to the Minister of Finance instructing him not to release allocations from the Federation Account to the States where new local governments were created and elections held into them, including Lagos State.

On the 19th of April 2004, the Lagos State Government took out an Originating Summons at the Supreme Court against the Federal Government.

The Supreme Court, in a landmark decision, held that: “Law No.5 of 2002 can only become constitutional if the National Assembly enacts the Act under Section 8(5). And until that event happens, Law No.5 of 2002 is inchoate and unenforceable.”

The Lagos State Government retained the 20 local governments it created and the 37 Local Council Development Areas.

Some of the states that created new local governments dismantled them. Osun, Oyo, and Ogun created their Local Council Development Areas, while Ekiti State dismantled their own.

In 2012, the then Governor of Imo State created the Community Council Government or Fourth Tier.

He claimed the existing local governments are not working on taking development to the people.

We returned to the trenches again when the Attorney General of the Federation dragged the 36 states of the federation to the Supreme Court over the indiscriminate dissolution of local governments, the appointment of caretaker committees for some of the local governments, the financial autonomy of the local governments and other sundry issues.

The Supreme Court granted the declaratory reliefs sought by the Federal Government and there was a flurry of local government elections in the country.

It is clear that even with the conduct of elections by the state’s Independent Electoral Commission, the local governments are still not autonomous, and most of the elected chairmen and councillors are not independent and cannot exercise independent decisions and actions.

A few of the state governors are upset with the Supreme Court judgment and the role of the Federal Government in initiating it and feel that their powers are being whittled down.

The people have yet to see any tangible change in the structure and running of the local governments.

