Ardova Unveils Bending Plant To Dominate Lubricants Market

Ardova Plc has taken a decisive step to fortify its position in the downstream oil and gas market with the unveiling of its advanced lubricant oil blending plant (LOBP).

Designed to meet Nigeria’s burgeoning demand for highquality lubricants, the state-ofthe-art facility boasts an annual production capacity of 150 million litres and a storage capacity of 14 million litres, marking a new era in efficiency and market responsiveness.

The milestone was celebrated at the “AP Lubricant Distributors’ Forum” held at Ardova’s Lagos terminal, where stakeholders received an exclusive tour of the facility. The event also showcased the company’s renewed focus on strengthening its distributor network through strategic initiatives.

Speaking at the forum, Executive Chairman, AbdulWasiu So – wami, outlined the vision behind the project.

“Three years ago, we identified a need to reimagine our lubricant operations to meet market demand and exemplify innovation and excellence. This new blending plant embodies that vision and positions us as a leader in the lubricants sector,” he declared.

Sowami expressed gratitude to distributors for their resilience during the construction phase, acknowledging the challenges of maintaining supply amidst the transition.

Managing Director, Moshood Olajide, highlighted the LOBP’s role in mitigating supply disruptions and ensuring operational efficiency.

“This facility is engineered for future growth, enabling us to produce and store more while guaranteeing our distributors consistent access to our products.

“It represents a significant leap in inventory management and operational reliability,” he explained. To incentivise and empower its distributor network, Ardova introduced a suite of benefits, including a reward programme for top performers, enhanced logistics support with a dedicated fleet, and upgraded payment systems for seamless transactions.

