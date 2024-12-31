Ardova Plc In Bulk Purchase Framework With Dangote Refinery

Share

Ardova Plc, one of Nigeria’s major integrated downstream oil and gas businesses, has agreed to a bulk purchase framework with Dangote Refinery.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, by Head of Brands and Corporate Communications, Ardova Plc, Grant Onome, the deal is in a bid to guarantee supply security at affordable prices for its customers.

He added that this framework will see Ardova Plc offtake a full slate of petroleum products from the refinery.

He stated that while Ardova Plc has been a significant off-taker from the refinery since its inception, this new framework will institutionalize a more robust relationship between the two companies to further enhance the emerging competitive landscape in the downstream oil and gas industry in the country.

He added that this framework is in line with President Tinubu’s drive for competition and improved efficiency in the industry and will see Ardova Plc deliver products at competitive prices nationwide.

“Ardova Plc is a Nigerian leading indigenous and integrated energy company involved in the distribution of petroleum products. With an extensive network of over 700 retail outlets in Nigeria and significant storage facilities in Apapa, Lagos State, Onne, Rivers State, and Oghara, Delta State, we procure and distribute petrol (PMS), diesel (AGO), kerosene (DPK) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

“Our services also involve the manufacturing and distribution of a wide range of quality lubricants from our oil blending plant in Apapa, Lagos. These lubricants include: Super V, Visco 2000 and Diesel Motor Oil. We are also the sole authorized distributor of Shell engine oils and lubricants in Nigeria,” Onome added.

