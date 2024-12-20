Ardova Identifies LPG As Hidden Catalyst For Economic Renaissance

Share

The management of Ardova Plc has underscored the vital role of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in shaping the nation’s future.

Briefing journalists on Thursday in Lagos in commemoration of its landmark 60th anniversary celebration, under the banner “60 Years of Energising Progress With Endless Possibilities,” the Chief Strategy Officer, AbdulHakeem Buhari, narrated Nigeria’s shifting energy landscape, articulating Ardova’s commitment to redefining value creation.

Buhari articulated Ardova’s commitment to redefining value creation saying: “Ardova embodies a vision where energy innovation meets economic empowerment.”

At the heart of this vision is the company’s $500 million state-of-the-art terminal in Lagos, a feat that positions Ardova as a leader in West Africa’s energy infrastructure.

This facility, with a capacity to store 30 kilotons of LPG, meets 60 per cent of Nigeria’s domestic demand, signaling an unprecedented opportunity to transform both industry and households.

Ardova’s investment in LPG infrastructure underscores its belief in gas as Nigeria’s bridge to a sustainable energy future.

With the nation embracing its “Decade of Gas” initiative, Ardova is poised to harness the potential of LPG to drive small business growth, enhance energy efficiency, and alleviate environmental challenges linked to traditional fuels.

The company’s Managing Director, Moshood Olajide, reinforced this vision, emphasizing customer-centricity and sustainability as twin pillars of the company’s strategy.

“We are not just in the business of energy; we are in the business of empowerment,” he said. Highlighting Ardova’s diversification into renewable energy and solar solutions, Olajide declared the company’s intent to be a key player in Nigeria’s energy transition.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"