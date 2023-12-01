Ardor Hondo Makes Wave At Lagos Fashion Show

Ben Olusola Oladipo, Founder and Creative Director of Wave-Making Fashion House, Ardor Hondo Enterprise, is over the moon with excitement.

The success he recorded at the recently held ‘Fashion Rave’ expo where he showcased his latest designs, was to him exhilarating.

Ardor Hondo is famous for producing distinctive and groundbreaking designs that speak to those looking at style as a means of expressing themselves.

Tagged: ‘The ‘Biggest Fashion Party in Africa’, the show held at Muri Okunola Park, Lagos witnessed the glamorous display of Ardor Hondo’s elegant collection donned by eight ‘belle of the ball’ models.

The beautiful models perfectly captured the essence of Ardor Hondo’s fashion brand, as they strutted the runway in a vibrant assortment of clothes, quality accessories and well-designed outfits.

Ardor Hondo, indeed, stole the show with its models showcasing the brand’s exquisite designs, ranging from sophisticated evening dresses to trendy casual clothes, eye-catching show items, spectacular jewellery and handcrafted purses – all elegantly curated to complement and complete the entire apparel.

But then, a major outstanding part of the show was the display of Ardor Hondo’s party mood collection, which sought to encapsulate the spirit of fashion, drawing influences from party inspiration with its vibrant hues, cosy fabrics and tactile elements.

While professing his love for creativity and commitment to pushing the fashion frontiers, the boss of Ardor Hondo said he used the occasion of the ‘Fashion Rave’ to showcase his current collection and connect with industry stakeholders, fashionistas and prospective clients.

With his philosophy of gender inclusion, Ben Oladipo believes that everyone, regardless of gender, can express himself or herself through fashion.

“Regardless of conventional gender standards, our collections appeal to those who value fine craftsmanship, creative sights, distinctive designs and a feeling of uniqueness,” he declared.

Describing his participation in the Lagos fashion show as one of the best experiences he ever had, Ben Oladipo said it gave his company priceless exposure and him, the creative director, the opportunity to network with other industry stakeholders, while equally strengthening his will to push further the frontiers of creativity in the world.

“We will continue to develop as a brand and improve our collections based on input from specialists in the industry and the audience. This event strengthened our resolve to provide our customers with cutting-edge, inclusive and superior fashion,” he concluded.