ARCON Warns OYSAA Not To Flout Pre-Exposure Vetting Directive

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), has declared unlawful a directive issued by the Oyo State Signage and Advertising Agency requiring advertisers and agencies operating in the out-of-home segment to submit certain advertising materials for mandatory pre-exposure vetting before deployment within the state.

a strongly worded press statement issued by the regulator and signed by its Director General, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, ARCON said the directive, which specifically targets betting- and gaming-related advertisements, goes beyond the constitutional and statutory powers of a state signage agency and constitutes an ultra vires action.

ARCON disclosed that its attention was drawn to a letter issued by the Oyo State Signage and Advertising Agency on November 3, 2025, with reference number OYSAA/382/11/39, directing practitioners, advertisers and advertising agencies involved in out-of-home advertising in Oyo State to submit “betting and gaming-related advertising messages, promotional materials, and public communications for mandatory pre-vetting before exposure.”

According to the national advertising regulator, such a requirement is not only improper but unconstitutional. “The directive which requests all practitioners, advertisers and advertising agencies involved in Outof-Home advertising in Oyo State to submit betting and gaming-related advertising messages, promotional materials, and public communications for mandatory pre-vetting before exposure in Oyo State is unlawful and ultra vires the powers of a state advertising and/or signage regulatory agency,” ARCON stated.