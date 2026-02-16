ARCON Warns Ondo, Enugu Signage Agencies Over Illegal Directives

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has fired a stern warning at state signage and advertising agencies in Nigeria, particularly those of Enugu ad Ondo states.

ARCON declared their directives requires the submission and vetting of advertisements before public exposure as illegal, unconstitutional, and ultra vires, that is, beyond the lawful powers of any state-level regulatory body.

In a statement signed by ARCON’s DirectorGeneral, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, and dated February 13, specifically called out the Ondo and Enugu States Signage and Advertising Agencies for issuing directives that the federal regulator believes encroaches on exclusively federal territory and could have dangerous consequences for the conduct of free and fair elections ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to the statement, ARCON’s attention was drawn to “letters, directives, and publications by some States Signage and Advertising Agencies,” with particular concern raised over fresh directives from the Ondo and Enugu State agencies.

The directives in question reportedly require “all practitioners, advertisers and advertising agencies involved in Outof-Home advertising in Ondo and Enugu States to submit some categories of advertisement, political.