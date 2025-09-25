ARCON Warns Against Blackmailing Tinubu For Fraudulent AI-Generated Adverts

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has warned individuals and groups behind a fake artificial intelligence (AI)-generated advertisement featuring President Bola Tinubu to desist immediately, stressing that the advert was designed with the sole intention of defrauding Nigerians.

The advert which has surfaced on Facebook, owned by Meta Inc, was described by the apex regulatory body as fraudulent, stressing that it was created with the intent to mislead the public into investing in a Ponzi scheme.

In a statement signed by its Director-General, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, and dated September 22, ARCON disclosed that initial investigations confirmed the material was generated using AI technology and had no official approval for exposure in Nigeria.

“A preliminary investigation shows that the advertisement is computer/ AI-generated with the intention to mislead and defraud unsuspecting Nigerians”, Fadolapo said.

ARCON clarified that President Tinubu had no involvement whatsoever in the advert, adding that his image and voice was unlawfully deployed.” President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not model for, or authorize anyone to use his image in promoting any investment scheme,” the statement added.