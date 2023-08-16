ARCON dissolves panel, suspends directors

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has dissolved its Advertising Standards Panel for approving billboards targeted at the presidential election petition tribunal.

It also ordered the destruction of several billboards across the country with the title: “All Eyes on The Judiciary”.

In a statement yesterday, Director-General, Olalekan Fadolapo, said the advertisement failed to follow vetting guidelines and is capable of breaching public peace. Fadolapo said: “The concepts exposed were not approved by the Advertising Standards Panel, hence, the council has directed that all the materials being exposed be brought down immediately and the violators sanctioned.

“The Advertising Standards Panel of the council also erred in the approval of one of the concepts as the advertisement failed vetting guidelines on the following grounds. “The cause forming the central theme of the campaign in the advertisement is a matter pending before the presidential election petition tribunal. Hence, it’s jus pendis.