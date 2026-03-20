ARCO Worldwide Services Partners DJI Enterprise To Revolutionise Nigeria’s Aerial Security

ARCO Worldwide Services Limited has become Nigeria’s first authorised DJI Enterprise reseller, marking a mile- stone partnership with the world’s leading civilian drone technology provider.

A statement from the firm said the alliance positioned ARCO World- wide as the central hub for standardized drone adoption, offering direct access to DJI’s advanced Matrice and Mavic series tools essential for: • National Security: Border patrol and rapid response surveillance. • Infrastructure Protection: Monitoring oil and gas pipelines for theft and vandalism. • Operational Intelligence: Highprecision mapping for construction and agriculture.

“This partnership with DJI Enterprise marks a defining milestone for our company and for the Nigerian drone ecosystem as a whole,” said Okosubide Mozimo, Managing Director of ARCO Worldwide Services. “We are proud to lead and set the precedent for a rapidly growing economy.”

The statement said as a subsidiary of ARCO Group Plc, ARCO Worldwide stands out as one of the few indigenous companies fully licensed by both the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

This dual certification, combined with ARCO Worldwide new role as DJI’s authorized reseller, ensures that all drone deployments meet the strictest regulatory standards. Ann Temidara, Chief Operating Officer of ARCO Worldwide, highlighted the operational impact, saying: “We are removing the risk from the equation.

“When an agency buys from us, they aren’t just getting a box; they are getting manufacturer warranties, certified mainte- nance, and the assurance that their equipment is genuine and compliant with Nigerian law.”

Securing this position is the result of rigorous vetting and strategic alignment. “Being the first DJI Enterprise partner in Nigeria is the result of a focused effort to streamline access of world-class drone technology in a compliant and supported way,” stated David Ofoluwa, Business Development Executive at ARCO Worldwide The full range of DJI Enterprise solutions, including the Matrice 350/400 RTK, DJI Dock 3, and Mavic 3 Enterprise Se- ries, is now available for order through ARCO Worldwide Services.

Think Drones. Think ARCO. About ARCO Worldwide Services Limited (AWS) ARCO Worldwide Services Limited is a premier multi-sector indigenous drone services company and a subsidiary of ARCO Group Plc. ISO 9001:2015 certified, ARCO Worldwide combines deep local expertise with worldclass technology to deliver strategic risk mitigation and surveillance solutions across the energy, security, and public sectors.