Arco Lands Nigeria’s First Dji Enterprise Reseller License

Nigeria’s growing drone technology market may be set for expansion following the emergence of ARCO Worldwide Services Limited as the country’s first authorised reseller of enterprise drones produced by DJI Enterprise.

The development was expected to widen access to certified drone technology for security agencies, infrastructure operators and businesses seeking aerial surveillance, mapping and monitoring tools. Access to certified enterprise drones could strengthen surveillance capabilities for monitoring oil and gas pipelines, border regions and other critical infrastructure.

ARCO Worldwide said the partnership would allow organisations in Nigeria to directly procure advanced enterprise drone systems, including the Matrice and Mavic series, which were widely used globally for security operations, industrial inspections and precision mapping.

Speaking on the development, the Managing Director of ARCO Worldwide Services, Okosubide Mozimo, said the partnership reflects the increasing demand for regulated drone deployment across the country. He said: “This partnership with DJI Enterprise marks a defining milestone for our company and for the Nigerian drone ecosystem as a whole.”

Mozimo added that the collaboration was aimed at creating a structured pathway for organisations to adopt drone technology while complying with regulatory requirements. Nigeria’s drone industry has expanded in recent years, driven by rising security concerns, infrastructure monitoring needs and the growing adoption of geospatial data in sectors such as construction and agriculture.