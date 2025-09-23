ARCN Executive Secretary Reassures Staff Of Tinubu’s Support

The Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), Dr. Abubakar Adamu Dabban, has reassured staff of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to repositioning the agricultural research sector.

Dabban gave the assurance during oversight visits to the National Institute for Oceanography and Marine Research (NIOMR) and the Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, both in Lagos.

“This is a new dawn and we will change the narrative,” he declared. “We want to have associate professors in the research circle. We need your support to change the nomenclature.”

Welcoming the delegation, the Executive Director of NIOMR, Prof. Abiodun Sule, said the institute had consolidated its research efforts in food security, environmental cleanliness, and marine sustainability, which have contributed significantly to poverty reduction and GDP growth. He explained that NIOMR, established in 1975, was mandated to rationalize the exploitation of marine resources, promote sustainable development, and ensure a safe marine environment.

Sule further highlighted the institute’s responsibilities, which include genetic improvement of marine and brackish water species, post-harvest management, safety of fishermen, and specialized training in marine fisheries. He pledged NIOMR’s full support for ARCN, especially in data collection.

Dr. Ademola Yakub, Director of Biological Oceanography, disclosed that NIOMR currently has 627 staff, with women making up more than half of its researchers. He noted that the institute has achieved milestones such as the establishment of outstations in Badore, Lagos, where fish feed is produced, and annexes housing multiple laboratories.

Continuing his tour, Dabban visited the Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, where he commended the management and staff for maintaining high standards and contributing meaningfully to national development. He assured them of ARCN’s readiness to support the college on staff welfare and schemes of service.

He disclosed that efforts were ongoing to secure funding support from TETFund and NADF. “We have met with the Executive Secretary of TETFund and in the coming days, we are signing a memorandum of understanding with them. Be rest assured that issues bothering on funding for lecturers will be met soonest,” he said.

The Provost of the college, Dr. Paul Chuks Onuoha, outlined its recent achievements, including the accreditation of marine engineering, HND, and eight other programmes, which boosted student enrollment from 500 to 2,000. He said the expansion had led to the construction of an 800-bed hostel and new structures for the School of Engineering, laboratories, and workshops.

Onuoha further revealed that the institution operates entirely on solar power, ensuring 24-hour electricity supply since it is not connected to the national grid. He pledged continued support for ARCN.

Reiterating his message, Dabban said President Tinubu remains committed to supporting the agricultural research sector, stressing that the administration’s backing will strengthen the mandate of ARCN institutes and colleges nationwide.