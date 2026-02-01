Archbishop Of Canterbury Commends Peace, Unity In Kaduna

The Archbishop of Canterbury, His Grace, Justin Portal Welby, has commended Kaduna State for the significant progress recorded in restoring peace, unity and stability.

The renowned clergyman also described the current atmosphere in the state as a marked departure from the ethno-religious tensions that once characterised the state.

Archbishop Welby made the remarks during a courtesy visit to the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, where he was received by Gov. Uba Sani.

The visit took place on the sidelines of his engagement as the Guest Speaker at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, and Convocation Lecture.

Reflecting on his first visit to Kaduna in 2002, the Archbishop recalled a period marked by deep divisions and recurrent crises.

He said that the contrast between that experience and the present reality of relative calm and cohesion informed his decision to visit the Government House.

According to him, the visible peace and unity in the state are a testament to deliberate efforts at reconciliation and inclusive leadership.

The Man of God added that Kaduna’s progress served as encouragement for leaders and communities to remain committed to peacebuilding, dialogue and mutual understanding, especially in plural societies.

Responding, Sani expressed appreciation for the Archbishop’s visit and kind remarks, describing them as both an honour and an affirmation of the state’s ongoing peace initiatives.

The Governor outlined what he described as the Kaduna Peace Model, an approach anchored on dialogue, inclusion, equity and fairness, which he said has guided governance in the state over the past two and a half years.