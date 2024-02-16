Archbishop Ndagoso Blames Tinubu For Economic Hardship

The Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, has asked Nigerians to hold President Bola Tinubu accountable economic hardship currently brewing in Nigeria.

Rev Ndagoso who spoke on Friday noted that the removal of fuel subsidy in light of the difficulties facing Nigeria ought to have been done piecemeal rather than all at once.

Speaking with reporters at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral, the cleric pleaded with Tinubu to act now before hunger claims the lives of every Nigerian.

Ndagoso also attributed the government’s poor policies to the economic downturn.

According to Ndagoso: “Nigerians are suffering and all of these sufferings are avoidable. But they impose bad policies. Tinubu’s policies have compounded the problems.

“Anyone who cares about Nigeria shouldn’t have removed subsidy, Tinubu should have done it gradually and not like a bomb blast,” he said.

He claimed that Nigeria had never experienced such hardship, emphasizing that the country’s main issue was incompetent leaders.