Archbishop Martins to Tinubu: ‘Allow Nigerians to Breathe’

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has admonished the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government and all political leaders across the country to give Nigerians good reasons to smile in the New Year.

In his New Year message signed by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu, the Archbishop observed that 2023, an election year with all its controversies, was characterised by untold hardship for millions of Nigerians due to the high cost of essential commodities.

He therefore enjoined the government to make more concerted effort to use all resources available to it, even across party lines in order to fashion out policies that would help alleviate the untold hardship that majority of Nigerians are going through. He said: “The increase in the pump price of petroleum products and the drastic loss in the value of the naira, among other factors, have grossly affected the purchasing power of most Nigerians. “They are finding it difficult to keep their heads above water.

This along with the insecurity in the country has led many of the best brains in Nigeria to being sucked out as they yield to the Japa syndrome. “Those of us who remain are struggling to breathe, as they say. This is unacceptable. As we enter into the year 2024, we call on the government at all levels, to lock its focus on economic policies that would help to rejig the economy and bring solace to the impoverished masses.