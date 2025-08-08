Archbishop Kaigama Inaugurates Skills Acquisition Centre For Youths

Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, has inaugurated a modern skill acquisition centre to empower youths in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs. The centre is known as the Justice, Development and Peace Caritas Initiative (JDPCI) Skills Acquisition Centre.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Kaigama emphasised the need for collaboration and partnership for a sustained investment in the youths for a secured future for the country. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that courses available at the centre include fashion and design, ICT skills like coding, Artificial Intelligence (AI) robotics, cyber security and graphic design.

Others are ethical hacking, cloud computing and drone technology, Solar, CCTV and inverter installation, cinematography and video editing, printing and publishing technology, woodwork and furniture craft, and catering and event management. “Government can not do it alone, the church cannot do it alone; we need joint efforts and this is happening and I hope it will continue to happen.

“Just a few a days ago, we inaugurated the teaching of sign language for religious leaders among are Catholic priests, Protestant pastors and Muslim clerics; we are contributing what we can. “The youths are many, looking for food to eat and jobs to do; I have a pile of curriculum vitea in my office from youths of all categories, I meet them often, we sit and interact,” he said.

He urged development partners to continue the collaboration in the interest of the teeming youth population. “We promise the youth, we will do the little we can, this centre is model centre. “We are hoping that when the government and other partners see what we are doing, they will be encouraged to support us the more and then we shall support you.