Archbishop Calls For Action On Nationwide Violence

Bishop and Archbishop of the Diocese and Archdiocese of Lagos, Methodist Church Nigeria, The Most Reverend Dr Isaac Ayobami Olawuyi, has issued a pressing appeal to the federal government to take decisive and immediate action to end the persistent killings and insecurity plaguing the nation.

The Archbishop made his statement recently during a ceremony marking the 102nd anniversary of the Wesley Cathedral Choir Olowogbowo, held at Wesley Cathedral Olowogbowo, Lagos.

Speaking to reporters, Archbishop Olawuyi expressed grave concern over the escalating violence from insurgency, terrorism, and banditry, which he stated has made Christian communities particularly vulnerable. “The government must rise,” he admonished.

“The insurgents are out to ravage, scatter, disunite, and even to render the government of the day powerless because they are becoming uncontrollable. The government must rise and demolish this evil being perpetrated, which is like a monster within us.”

The solemn call for security intervention stood in contrast to the day’s primary purpose: celebrating a century of musical ministry. Archbishop Olawuyi commended the Wesley Cathedral Choir for reaching its 102-year milestone, noting the deep connection between song and Methodist tradition.

“Methodism was born in songs,” he reflected. “Praising God through music is something that we are deeply accustomed to and cherish.” The celebratory event also featured remarks from choir leadership.

The Choirmaster, Mr Kehinde Aina, praised the choir’s virtues and thanked the event executives while calling for continued stakeholder support to propel the choir to “an enviable height in the ministry of music.” Sir Anthony Bolarinwa Cole, President of the Choir, highlighted the significance of the long-running tradition. “The foundations laid by our forefathers are being improved upon,” he said.

“It is of great significance to mark each year, and this year holds particular significance for us as a choir.” The occasion thus served as both a platform for urgent national dialogue and a testament to enduring faith and cultural heritage.