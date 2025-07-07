Archaeologists Unveil 3,500-Year-Old City In Peru

Archaeologists have announced the discovery of an ancient city in Peru’s northern Barranca province.

The 3,500-year-old city, named Peñico, is believed to have served as a key trading hub connecting early Pacific coast communities with those living in the Andes mountains and Amazon basin.

Located some 200km north of Lima, the site lies about 600 metres (1,970 feet) above sea level and is thought to have been founded between 1,800 and 1,500 BC – around the same time that early civilisations were flourishing in the Middle East and Asia, reports the BBC.

Researchers say the discovery sheds light on what became of the Americas’ oldest civilisation, the Caral.