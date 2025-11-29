Arch. Benjamin Leads Ministers To RPM’s Power-Packed Convention

Resurrection Praise Ministries International (RPM), popularly known as Jehovah Sharp Sharp, is set to host a spiritually charged 5-Day International Convention at its global headquarters in Satellite Town, Lagos.

The event, which will run from 3rd to 7th December 2025, is expected to attract thousands of worshippers, including all Bishops, Pastors, and ministers of RPM from across Nigeria and beyond, making it one of the largest gatherings in the ministry’s history.

With the theme “Fight Against Those Who Fight Against Me and Establish Me,” the convention promises to be a prophetic encounter designed for divine settlement, supernatural intervention, and deep spiritual renewal.

According to the church leadership, this year’s meeting is not just another programme but a defining moment for the entire RPM family.

The convention will be headlined by His Eminence, Archbishop Samson Mustapha Benjamin,

The African Major Prophet, alongside bishops, reverends, pastors, evangelists, and dynamic praise teams from every branch of the ministry nationwide.

The five-day event will also double as the grand opening of RPM’s new Headquarters Cathedral, termed ” Liberation Auditorium ”

a solution ground for all manner of problems where God has positioned his servant Prophet Samson Mustapha Benjamin to battle and set people free from their burdens.

In a remarkable show of hospitality, the church has announced FREE feeding for all invitees for the entire five days, irrespective of their location or background.

In addition, members and guests coming from outside Lagos will enjoy FREE accommodation throughout the convention, a gesture aimed at removing every barrier to participation and ensuring an atmosphere of unity and spiritual fellowship.

The programme will be held at The Liberation Auditorium, 7 Resurrection Avenue, off Navy Gate after Pepsi-Cola, Satellite Town, Lagos, with services scheduled for 9 PM (Wednesday–Friday) and 7 AM (Saturday & Sunday).

Lagos residents have been warmly and specially invited to join what promises to be a historic spiritual convocation.

The church encourages members, workers, leaders, families, and friends to come with expectant hearts, believing that God will fight their battles and establish them both as individuals and as a ministry.

As anticipation builds, the message is clear: This December, history will be made. Let every voice gather. Let every heart align. Let the fire fall.