Arbitrary Surcharges Thicken At Ports

Regardless of numerous challenges in the ports sector, a new arbitrary peak season surcharge of $500 per container has been slammed on Nigerian bound dry and reefer cargoes by a French liner, CMA CGM, indefinites, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

In a move that has sparked renewed concern among Nigerian importers and freight forwarders, French shipping line, CMA CGM, has imposed a new $500 Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) on containers headed for Nigeria and other West African ports.

The charge, which applies to both dry and reefer (refrigerated) cargoes, will take effect from September 15, 2025, and remain in place until further notice, according to the shipping company. This levy added to a growing list of surcharges imposed by the international shipping lines on containerised cargoes bound for Nigerian seaports is fueling frustration among stakeholders, who say these charges are arbitrary, unjustified, and detrimental to Nigerian economy.

The surcharge

In a notice sent to its customers, CMA CGM explained that the surcharge would apply to shipments from North-East Asia, South-East Asia, China, and the Hong Kong & Macau SAR destined for Lagos, Tincan and Onne ports and others in West Africa.

The surcharge applies specifically to Twentyfoot Equivalent Units (TEUs) and is applicable on short-term contracts. The company justified the charge as part of its continued effort to provide reliable and efficient services during peak season demands, but Nigerian trade stakeholders are not convinced.

Pattern of charges

Over the past year alone, the company imposed four surcharges amounting to $2,100 per container, generating an estimated $378 million from approximately 180,000 containers it moves annually through Nigerian ports.

Some of its surcharges

Basic Service Rate Additional (BSRA), Bunker Adjustment Factor (BAF), Terminal Handling Charge (THC), Full Container Load shipments, Heavy Weight Charge (HWC), Overweight Surcharge (OWS) Port Congestion Surcharge, Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) and Winter Surcharge (WS).

Worried by the surcharges, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) disclosed in 2022 that the accumulated illegal charges collected by terminal operators and shipping companies at the nation’s seaports between 2006 and 2020 was estimated at over N4 trillion.

Specifically, the ports economic regulator added that the amount paid by the importers as container deposit alone between 2017 and 2018 stood at N66.8 billion and N80.9 billion respectively, stressing that the ongoing efforts was initiated to reduce trade barriers, enhance compliance and boost competitiveness at Nigerian ports.

It explained that the policy shift was expected to ease the financial burden on shippers, reduce disputes over refunds and further drive reforms across the maritime sector.

Accusations

Miffed by the new surcharge, a former interim National President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, Mr Pius Ujubuonu, blamed the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) for a lack of understanding of the workings of the sector. Ujubuonu noted: “That is absolute exploitation. Peak Service Surcharge is supposed to be to their own advantage that they are having more transactions within the period of time they are having more transactions.

“Instead of raking in the profit, they now want to exploit the people who are at that particular time they are having boom on but instead of them enjoying the boom, they want to punish their customers. “Just like the bill they charge

for the War Risk Insurance Premium. The problem we are facing is that we have a Nigerian Shippers’ Council that is unsure of what steps to take and what not to take. Thank you for bringing my attention to that. We will call the attention of the NSC to it.”

In addition, the Deputy President of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders, Mr Segun Musa, said that most importantly, importers and agents should know what the charges was meant for. He stressed: “It is going to add to the cost of doing business, and it is going to frustrate the efforts of the government in reducing the cost of doing business in the port. I think the stakeholders we have to meet and discuss and look more into the implications it will cause, it might look small, but it is a lot of money when you add it to the cost of importing into Nigeria.”

Past records

Prior to this, the liner had introduced four surcharges totaling $2,100 between 2024 and July 2025 as the company ferried about 180,000 containers to Nigerian ports annually. It listed the surcharges as Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) and Emergency Operational Recovery (EOR), noting in April that importers and exporters of the direct weekly shipping link between major European and Asian markets to Tin Can Island Port, Lagos and Onne port, Rivers State would pay a $400 surcharge, which will take effect from June 1, 2025.

It stressed that PSS on dry cargo shipments from Asia to West Africa ports, wS $400 per Twenry Equivalent Units (TEUs). Before that, the company had initially imposed a PSS of $400 per TEU on dry cargo shipments originating from Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, China, Hong Kong and Macau SAR, destined for ports in Nigeria and West Africa, saying that the surcharge was effective from June 1, 2025.

However, barely a week, it slammed another surcharge titled Doubled PSS, saying that the initial amount on PSS had increased the by 100 per cent from $400 to $800 per TEU, for direct cargo shipments between Asian countries and West African countries, including Nigeria effective from June 7, 2025.

Similarly in March, the company also imposed $800 PSS and EOR per container on importers using Nigeria ports, saying that PSS attracted $700 per and $100 per container for EOR. According to the company, shippers lifting cargoes from North Europe, West Mediterranean, East Mediterranean, Black Sea & North Africa (including Morocco) and Mauritania to Nigeria and other West African ports would pay the surcharges from April 1 2025.

In April 2024, the liner also introduced a separate surcharge of $500 per TEU from North and Central China to “the West Africa South Range,” covering destinations such as Angola, Congo, DRC, Namibia, Gabon and Cameroon, saying both surcharges are applicable to dry cargo.

Furthermore, in March, the shipping line imposed a surcharge of $100 on every dry bulk cargo coming from Egypt to all Nigerian ports. The liner informed importers that it would implement PSS surcharge from March 4th, 2024, being the loading date until further notice, explaining that considering the current situation in Egypt, the charges on dry cargoes would also affect shipment to Nigeria and other West African ports, adding that the PSS would be paid with freight.

Last line

It has become imperative for government to intervene in the illegal charges being imposed by liners on about two million Twenty Equivalent Unit of containers handled at the seaports annually.