Arbeloa: No Surprises Expected From Mourinho In Benfica Tie

Álvaro Arbeloa has expressed confidence that José Mourinho will not catch him off guard ahead of Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Benfica at the Estádio da Luz.

Speaking at Monday’s pre-match press conference before the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, Arbeloa, who played under Mourinho at Real Madrid, insisted he knows exactly what to expect from his former coach.

What Arbeloa Said

When asked if Mourinho’s tactics could take him by surprise, Arbeloa dismissed the notion.

“I don’t think José can surprise me because I know perfectly what he is capable of,” he said.

Arbeloa also emphasised that Real Madrid is ready for a demanding match, regardless of the lineup SL Benfica chooses.

“It doesn’t matter if Benfica showed up with the Youth League team; I know the intensity Real Madrid brings to the pitch. Tomorrow will be no different. I know they can play even better, and we have to be prepared for that,” he added.