Araujo’s Stoppage – Time Winner Sends Barcelona Top

Defender Ronald Araujo scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Girona to send Barcelona top of La Liga. Having been brought on with eight minutes remaining to play up front, centre-back Araujo steered in a Frenkie de Jong pass across goal in the 92nd minute to end Barcelona’s two-match losing run and spark wild celebrations. Pedri gave the hosts the lead at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys with a low shot from the edge of the area which clattered in off a post.

But Girona were soon level against the run of play through Axel Witsel’s header from a corner. Barcelona had plenty of chances to regain their lead, mostly through Marcus Rashford, who saw a freekick hit the bar in the first half. The Manchester United loanee also had a glorious chance in the second half but could only turn a low cross wide of the target from a few yards out.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was sent off for his reaction after four minutes of stoppage time were indicated by the fourth official. He will miss Barcelona’s next league match, against Real Madrid in El Clásico on 26 October at 15:15 GMT.