Arase Foundation Holds Annual Scholarship Grant

Share

The Solomon Ehigiator Arase Foundation (SEAF) proudly hosts its Annual Scholarship Grant, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to educational empowerment, youth development, and social upliftment.

Founded on the core values of integrity, service, and excellence—hallmarks of Dr. Solomon Arase’s distinguished career—the Foundation continues to invest meaningfully in the future of Nigerian students through structured academic support.

This year’s scholarship program recognises and supports outstanding students enrolled in tertiary institutions across Nigeria who have demonstrated academic merit, leadership potential, and a dedication to community service.

The grant is designed not only to alleviate financial barriers but also to inspire excellence, resilience, and purpose-driven scholarship among recipients.

It also serves as a platform to celebrate student achievement while honouring the enduring legacy of Dr. Arase—a visionary public servant and advocate for justice and youth empowerment.

As the Foundation continues to grow its impact, the scholarship programme remains a cornerstone of its mission: building a stronger, more equitable society through education.

This initiative underscores SEAF’s belief that investing in young minds today lays the foundation for a more progressive and prosperous Nigeria tomorrow.

The scope of the scholarship grant encompasses children of deceased rank and file Police Officers and students from the Seven Local Government Areas in Edo South who have distinguished themselves in their academic journey.

Share